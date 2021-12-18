The FDA: 2021 activities at a glance

By Dr Nicola Davies

The year 2021 saw the US Food and Drug Administration approval of 46 novel drugs,1 80 first generics,2 two biosimilars,3 and nine novel biologics,4 as of December 10, 2021. In addition to the regulatory approval of therapeutics, the FDA has been addressing many other pressing public health concerns. We take a brief look at some of the FDA’s activities this year.

Management of the COVID-19 pandemic