Monday 29 September 2025

The solution for Spanish pharma companies lies abroad

Pharmaceutical
13 March 2013

The pressure on the prices of medicines by Spanish government has seen the pharmaceutical market in Spain declined more than 7% in 2012, according to recent IMS Health’s data. Moreover, the Spanish public health system debt owed to pharmaceutical suppliers stands at some 3.0 billion euros ($3.89 billion) according to trade group Farmaindustria’s data, is forcing national companies to look abroad to maintain profitability, says Francisco Rosa, a journalist with Spanish newspaper El Global in an exclusive article for The Pharma Letter.

The situation does not only affect small laboratories with less innovative potential, but leading companies such as Almirall (ALM: MC) and Zeltia (ZEL: MC), which have suffered the impact on their bottom line. Perhaps Almirall represents the best example. The Barcelona-based company saw its sales fall by 11%, from 768 million euros in 2011 to 682 million euros in the year ended December 31, 2012, even though the company has implemented a strategy of internationalization and 60% of group sales come from outside Spain. According to recent statements by Almirall’s chief executive, Enrique Domínguez, "foreign turnover could represent 70% of the total in 2014".

Almirall optimistic due to new products

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze