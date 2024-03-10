The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to March 8, 2024

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Germany’s Bayer has entered into deal with USA-based BridgeBio Pharma to commercialize its cardiovascular candidate acoramidis worth $310 million in upfront and milestone payments. Research news last week included Denmark’s Novo Nordisk releasing positive new data on its semaglutide, showing it cut kidney-disease related events in diabetes patients by 24%. Also, Singapore-based TauRx Pharma released new data on its Alzheimer’s candidate hydromethylthionine mesylate (HMTM). US President Joe Biden is moving further with his intent to bring down drug prices in the USA, with plans not to limit Medicare negotiations to just 20 drugs a year.

Bayer deal bolsters BridgeBio’s EU commercial position and balance sheet