THERAMetrics and Centurion Pharma collaboration in rare diseases area

Switzerland’s THERAMetrics holding (SIX: TMX) and Turkish drugmaker Centurion Pharma plan to cooperate in the development and registration of aviptadil for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and sarcoidosis, and interferon gamma for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Under the proposed terms, this collaboration is initially for Turkey and eventually in other neighboring markets. THERAMetrics is the patent holder on both products in the given indications and has adopted Orphan Medicinal Product Designations in the USA and Europe. The parties have committed to sign definitive agreements by December 2014.

Orphan diseases a $9 billion market in Turkey