Third round of one-time, $250 rebate checks issued for eligible US beneficiaries in the Medicare Part D 'donut hole'

US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius announced yesterday that the third round of one-time, tax-free $250 rebate checks have been mailed to eligible Medicare beneficiaries whose drug costs are so high they have reached the Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage gap known as the 'donut hole.'

Experts estimate that more than a quarter of Part D enrollees hit the donut hole and often stop following their drug regimen as a result of the added cost burden. The $250 rebates will go a long way in preventing seniors from having to make such difficult and almost certainly harmful health decisions. Across the country, more than 750,000 Medicare beneficiaries have already received checks this year, and more beneficiaries will be receiving checks in the coming months as they enter the coverage gap.

'High prescription drugs costs are a problem for many seniors and other Medicare enrollees with limited incomes,' said Secretary Sebelius. 'These checks are an important first step in helping them afford the medications they need - and are evidence of how Americans are already seeing the very real benefits of the Affordable Care Act. From strengthening the long-term future of Medicare as evidenced by the recent Medicare Trustees report, to saving seniors and the disabled money on everything from prescription drug costs to preventive services, the Affordable Care Act is helping to preserve and protect Medicare,' she added.