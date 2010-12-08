Monday 29 September 2025

Three drugmakers - Abbott, Roxane and Braun - to pay $421 million to settle false claims cases, says US Justice Dept

Pharmaceutical
8 December 2010

US health care major Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), B Braun Medical (a US subsidiary of Germany’s B Braun Melsungen AG) and Roxane Laboratories (the generics unit of independent German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim) and affiliated entities have agreed to pay $421 million to settle False Claims Act allegations, the US Department of Justice announced yesterday.

These settlements resolve claims by the USA that the defendants engaged in a scheme to report false and inflated prices for numerous pharmaceutical products knowing that federal health care programs relied on those reported prices to set payment rates, says the DoJ. The actual sales prices for the products were far less than what defendants reported. The settlement is part of long-running cases into health care fraud involving drugs reimbursed by Medicare and Medicaid.

Abbott unit also settles over Advicor and Niaspan kickbacks

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze