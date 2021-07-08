Time for digital marketing of migraine drugs has arrived in Japan

As across the world, the migraine therapeutics landscape in Japan is growing with the recent approval of calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) inhibitors as preventative treatment.

In this developing market, digital activity has not been prominent until now. However, it is expected to evolve with the recent approval of Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) and Teva’s (NYSE: TEVA) CGRP drugs, according to GlobalData.

"Amgen and Teva have been highly active across digital channels of various countries to promote themselves"The data and analytics company’s Pharmaceutical Intelligence Center estimates that the market size of migraine in Japan will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from $165 million in 2021, to $365 million in 2029.