Top 10 pharmaceutical deal makers in 2010

Big Pharma has had an active 2010, with a 20% increase in the number of deals concluded compared to last year according to latest figures released by MedTRACK, the biomedical database from Life Science Analytics. The “deals” include both licensing and merger and acquisition activities.

Sarah Terry, president of Life Science Analytics, comments: “The huge surge in deals concluded this year has been driven by: continued back filling of pipelines; a drive into new markets with a large number of deals including companies in emerging markets; and further diversification into generics and biologics.”

The Top 10 Dealmakers