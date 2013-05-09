Saturday 8 November 2025

Top-line financial results from Japanese drug majors

Pharmaceutical
9 May 2013

Among a batch of Japanese drug majors presenting fiscal year 2013 (ended April 2013) financial results, Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4502) reported 3.2% growth in revenues to 1,557.27 billion yen ($15.89 billion); operating profit decreased 53.8% to 122.51 billion yen; current profit fell 58.1% to 113.17 billion yen; and net income increased 5.7% to 131.24 billion yen, or 2,166.25 per share.

Takeda said this growth was supported by increases in emerging markets made possible by the acquisition of Nycomed. In addition, Takeda achieved sales gains for new products in Japan, the USA and Europe, including Nesina (a treatment for type 2 diabetes), Reminyl (for patients with Alzheimer-type dementia), Azilva (for hypertension), Dexilant (for gastroesophageal reflux disease), and Uloric (for hyperuricemia for patients with chronic gout). These gains offset the decrease in sales caused by the entry of the generic version of Actos, the company noted.

Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma (TYO: 4506) reported FY 2013 results with revenues of 347.72 billion yen; operating profit increased 22.8% to 25.04 billion yen; current profit rose 29.8% to 24.51 billion yen; and net income increased 16.4% to 10.04 billion yen, or 25.28 yen per share.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze