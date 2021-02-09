Trial to test combination of Sputnik V and COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca

Approval has been granted by the Azerbaijani authorities for a trial to proceed testing the combined use of the Sputnik V vaccine and AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) jab to protect against COVID-19.
Previously, Moscow’s Gamaleya National Center, where Sputnik V was developed, along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), AstraZeneca and R-Pharm, signed an agreement to cooperate on COVID-19 vaccine development, which was announced in December 2020 in the presence of President Vladimir Putin.
"We need to join our international efforts and use the most advanced solutions to defeat the coronavirus"The research aims to evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of the Sputnik V and AstraZeneca vaccines in combined use. The research program will take place in several countries, enrolling 100 adults aged 18 years and older.
