Breast cancer trial win boosts Seattle Genetics

Shares of Washington, USA-based drugmaker Seattle Genetics (Nasdaq: SGEN) shot up in pre-market trading, after the firm announced positive top-line results from the HER2CLIMB trial.
Seattle stock was trading around 10% higher ahead of the opening bell on Monday, due to data showing that the firm’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor candidate, tucatinib, performed well in the pivotal study.
Seattle has been testing the candidate, in combination with Herceptin (trastuzumab) and chemo, as an option for people with locally-advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
