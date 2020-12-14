Trixeo Aerosphere OKed in EU as COPD maintenance therapy

Trixeo Aerosphere (formoterol fumarate/glycopyrronium bromide/budesonide) has been approved in the European Union (EU) for maintenance treatment in adult patients with moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) who are not adequately treated by a combination of an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) and a long-acting beta2-agonist (LABA), or a combination of a LABA and a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA).
This marks the fourth major approval for the AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) product, which is authorized under the trade name as Breztri Aerosphere in the USA, China and Japan for patients with COPD.
The approval by the European Commission was based on positive results from the ETHOS Phase III trial in which Trixeo Aerosphere, a triple-combination therapy, showed a statistically-significant reduction in the rate of moderate or severe exacerbations compared with dual-combination therapies Bevespi Aerosphere (glycopyrronium/formoterol fumarate) and PT009 (budesonide/formoterol fumarate) over 52 weeks. The approval was also supported by efficacy and safety data from the KRONOS Phase III trial.
