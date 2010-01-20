Turkish drugmakers unable to raise invoices as prices still not assigned, but BMI forecasts market growth

According to the new pricing decree that was issued by the Turkish government on September 18, 2009, to apply as of December 4, 2009, the prices of 20 year-old products with an ex-factory price above 6.79 Turkish lira (4.66) must be revised according to reference prices, reports the Turkish Association of Research-based Pharmaceutical Companies, the AiFD.

An examination in connection with the foregoing disposition is underway at the General Directorate of Pharmaceuticals and Pharmacy of the Ministry of Health. However, the AiFD points out, this examination, which involves comprehensive analysis and comparison of reference drug prices in Europe, has not been completed, and manufacturers are unable to raise invoice for a number of their products which have not been assigned a price yet.

Moreover, the association notes, it is known from recent news in the press and media that some drugs have been withdrawn from the market as a result of the situation.