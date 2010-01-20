Monday 29 September 2025

Turkish drugmakers unable to raise invoices as prices still not assigned, but BMI forecasts market growth

Pharmaceutical
20 January 2010

According to the new pricing decree that was issued by the Turkish government on September 18, 2009, to apply as of December 4, 2009, the prices of 20 year-old products with an ex-factory price above 6.79 Turkish lira (4.66) must be revised according to reference prices, reports the Turkish Association of Research-based Pharmaceutical Companies, the AiFD.

An examination in connection with the foregoing disposition is underway at the General Directorate of Pharmaceuticals and Pharmacy of the Ministry of Health. However, the AiFD points out, this examination, which involves comprehensive analysis and comparison of reference drug prices in Europe, has not been completed, and manufacturers are unable to raise invoice for a number of their products which have not been assigned a price yet.

Moreover, the association notes, it is known from recent news in the press and media that some drugs have been withdrawn from the market as a result of the situation.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze