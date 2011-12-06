Monday 29 September 2025

Turkish pharma concerns on drug discounts and pricing

Pharmaceutical
6 December 2011

Turkey’s Association of Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies (AiFD) has expressed concerns about discounts in public drug purchase, which were increased with the changes made by the Social Security Institution Health Application Announcement on November 5, 2011, and in addition, drug prices which were reduced by the Decree on Amendment of the Decree on Pricing of Medicinal Products for Human Use which was published on November 10, 2011. However, the increase in exchange rates was not reflected in the prices despite the main provision of Price Decree and Announcement.

In a web site posting drawing public attention to the problems, the AiFD notes that it is estimated the total losses for the sector, comprising pharmaceutical companies, pharmaceutical warehouses and pharmacies, has reached 2 billion Turkish lira ($1.1 billion) due to discounts and price reduction, also amount to 2.5 billion lira due to increases in exchange rates, and the total amount has exceeded 4.5 billion lira.

Member companies continuing supplies

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze