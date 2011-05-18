Turkish pharma - pushed to the limit - calling off some investments

Times are hard for pharmaceutical companies in Turkey, particularly research-based ones, who are left without breathing room due to the price cuts, a single means by which the country’s government is trying to address budgetary shortfalls over the past two years. A survey of the members of Association of Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies (AİFD) uncovered the concerns that are troubling the sector.

In the survey, in which senior executives of 23 research-based pharmaceutical companies took part, participants complained about "being unable to see the way ahead," and "not knowing what policies will change from today to the next." 52.2% of the respondents confirmed that they were forced to cancel planned investments, two of which were, the respondents said, were valued at higher than $50 million.

Investments are imperilled