Two new medicines recommended for approval by EMA's CHMP

As a result of its July meetings, the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human has recommended just two novel medicines for approval and rejected one.
The Committee adopted a positive opinion for Nexviadyme (avalglucosidase alfa), intended for the treatment of glycogen storage disease type II (Pompe disease), from Genzyme, a unit of France’s Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).
The benefit of Nexviadyme is its ability to improve the respiratory function (also called force vital capacity) of Pompe disease patients. The most common side effects are hypersensitivity (including anaphylaxis), infusion associated reactions (pruritus, rash, headache, urticaria, fatigue, nausea and chills).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze