Monday 29 September 2025

UCB adds to CNS portfolio with acquisition of Lectus' key pharmaceutical assets

Pharmaceutical
23 November 2011

Belgian drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) has acquired the key pharmaceutical assets of closely-held, UK based drug developer Lectus Therapeutics via a licence and acquisition agreement.

Lectus is focusing on next-generation ion channel modulators. The transaction involves the acquisition of all the company’s drug discovery and development programs targeting ion channels for the treatment of a specific set of central nervous system (CNS) indications. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the terms of the agreement UCB will also gain exclusive worldwide rights to commercialise products discovered from the use of Lectus’ proprietary LEPTICS technology for a number of further ion channel targets.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Biotechnology
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze