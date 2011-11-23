UCB adds to CNS portfolio with acquisition of Lectus' key pharmaceutical assets

Belgian drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) has acquired the key pharmaceutical assets of closely-held, UK based drug developer Lectus Therapeutics via a licence and acquisition agreement.

Lectus is focusing on next-generation ion channel modulators. The transaction involves the acquisition of all the company’s drug discovery and development programs targeting ion channels for the treatment of a specific set of central nervous system (CNS) indications. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the terms of the agreement UCB will also gain exclusive worldwide rights to commercialise products discovered from the use of Lectus’ proprietary LEPTICS technology for a number of further ion channel targets.