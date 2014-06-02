Saturday 8 November 2025

UCB celebrates 10 years of investment in the UK since acquiring Celltech

Pharmaceutical
2 June 2014
ucb-roch-doliveux-big

Belgian drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) is today celebrating 10 years presence in the UK, following the company’s acquisition of the British biotechnology company Celltech in 2004.

At the time of acquisition, Celltech was Europe’s leading biotechnology company and this strategic move by UCB aimed to harness the latest scientific breakthroughs to develop new and innovative medicines. Celltech pioneered advanced antibody technologies and encouraged partnership and collaboration between industry and academia. Some 10 years later, this approach and drive to deliver breakthrough medicines to the clinic remains at the heart of UCB’s research and development (R&D) activities, the company said today.

Roch Doliveux, UCB’s chief executive, said: “In 2004 UCB was at the start of a transformational journey. By bringing together Celltech and UCB we have pushed the boundaries of science to discover breakthrough medicines that can improve the lives of millions of people across the globe. To that end, UCB has continuously been investing significantly in R&D: in 2013 our company had the highest R&D spend per employee amongst top European companies across all sectors and UCB has now the second most productive late stage pipeline of the Biopharma industry.”

Collaborations

Since the acquisition of Celltech, UCB has significantly increased its annual UK R&D expenditure from £84 million ($140.7 million) a year in 2003 to £142 million ($237.8 million) in 2012 – making it one of the UK’s leading bio-pharmaceutical R&D investors. The UK is home to UCB’s global immunology research center of excellence and head-office for the UK & Irish commercial organization. Employing over 700 staff in the UK has given UCB a premier discovery team who, when appropriate, augment their skills through strategic collaborations with academia and other cutting-edge companies resulting in over 150 collaborative R&D relationships.

Neil Weir, senior vice president of discovery, UCB NewMedicines, added: “Collaborations with universities and other cutting-edge companies are a vital element of UCB’s open innovation approach to drug discovery; they can accelerate innovation and lead to the development of new technologies. We believe that the successful and sustainable company of the future will be the one at the middle of a ‘super’ network of partners driving the exploitation of compelling biology into medicines that deliver real benefits to patients. These super networks will consist of academic, government and private partners, and will deliver the flexibility to generate, develop and commercialize medicines that bring benefit to very broad patient populations through to orphan indications”.

Exciting pipeline

Ismail Kola executive vice president and president UCB NewMedicines, said: “Our early-stage pipeline focusses on potential breakthrough medicines that are truly differentiated from existing standard of care and deliver significant value for patients with severe diseases such as lupus, other autoimmune and neurological diseases. We are also ruthless about eliminating projects that do not meet this high bar; the wealth and quality of our pipeline and innovation allows us to make these choices. Looking ahead, UCB plans to harness internal and external expertise in antibody and small molecules to develop highly effective and novel medicines for difficult to treat conditions in immunology and neurology. In addition to these efforts, our breakthrough programs and technologies are paving the way for exciting new developments that are at the cutting-edge of scientific understanding.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze