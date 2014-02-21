UCB CEO succession plan ahead of next wave of product launches

Belgium’s largest drugmaker, UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB), yesterday announced a succession plan for its chief excecutive, Roch Doliveux, saying that Jean-Christophe Tellier, currently executive vice president, Biopharma Brands and Solutions, will be appointed chief executive-elect and chairman of the executive committee as of March 1, 2014.
Mr Tellier will also be proposed to be appointed as a member of the board of directors at the next Annual General Meeting of shareholders on April 24, 2014. Mr Doliveux will remain CEO of the company until January 1, 2015, when Mr Tellier will take on the mantle.
This change is the result of a long and well thought through succession plan to ensure necessary experience and knowledge transfer. It creates the best conditions for the company’s future growth allowing it, together with its 8,500 colleagues, to deliver on UCB’s commitment to patients, the company said.
