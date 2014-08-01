Saturday 8 November 2025

UCB expands access to clinical trial data

Pharmaceutical
1 August 2014
ucb-big

Belgian drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) is now part of the Multi-Sponsor Environment, allowing for the responsible sharing of clinical trial data as a way to father new scientific knowledge and insights. This makes it the first mid-cap biopharma company to join the scheme.

The Multi-Sponsor Environment allows researchers to request access to anonymized patient-level data and supporting documents from studies, in order to conduct further research. Proposals are reviewed by an independent review panel. UCB has said it will accept requests related to all clinical studies considered 'pivotal studies' for purposes of regulatory approval of the core UCB medicines, and that requests for acces to additional clinical study data will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Iris Loew-Friedrich, chief medical officer and executive vice president of UCB, said: “Because we believe that this will lead to better solutions for patients, we have committed to sharing data from our clinical studies in a responsible way. We hope this will enhance disease understanding, generate new insights and help develop new treatments."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze