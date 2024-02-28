UCB lifted after posting financials for full-year 2023

Belgium’s largest drugmaker UCB (Euronext: UCB) today reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023 with a downturn on sales and earnings, but demonstrating significant achievements and sending its shares up 3.5% to 100.50 euros.
For the full year, the company reported sales was 4,867 million ($5,280 million), down 5% compared to 5,140 million euros a year ago. Revenue was 5,252 million euros compared to 5,517 million euros a year ago.
Net income was 343 million euros compared to 418 million euros a year ago, down 18%. Basic earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations was 1.81 euros compared to 2.21 euros. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was 1.76 euros, versus 2.15 euros.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze