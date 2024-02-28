UCB lifted after posting financials for full-year 2023

Belgium’s largest drugmaker UCB (Euronext: UCB) today reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023 with a downturn on sales and earnings, but demonstrating significant achievements and sending its shares up 3.5% to 100.50 euros.

For the full year, the company reported sales was 4,867 million ($5,280 million), down 5% compared to 5,140 million euros a year ago. Revenue was 5,252 million euros compared to 5,517 million euros a year ago.

Net income was 343 million euros compared to 418 million euros a year ago, down 18%. Basic earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations was 1.81 euros compared to 2.21 euros. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was 1.76 euros, versus 2.15 euros.