UCB reports solid 1st-half performance

Belgian drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) posted first-half 2014 revenue of 1.76 billion euros ($2.36 billion), plus 6%, or plus 10% at constant currencies.
Underlying profitability grew 29% to 391 million euros (well above the average 361 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts), despite headwind from foreign exchange rates reflecting higher net sales partnered with lower operating expenses – while R&D expenses remained stable. Net profit went up 66% to 113 million. Core earnings per share reached 1.22 euros.
UCB said sales of Cimzia (certolizumab pegol) for inflammatory indications and Crohn’s disease, one of the company’s three major new drugs launched in recent years, rose 30% to 353 million euros, in line with expectations.
