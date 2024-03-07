Monday 29 September 2025

UK funding for Cabometyx combo in first-line kidney cancer

Pharmaceutical
7 March 2024
ipsen-logo-big

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) has secured a positive reimbursement decision from the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

The decision means that Cabometyx (cabozantinib), in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab), will be funded for the first-line treatment of certain people with advanced renal cell carcinoma.

The NICE reached its verdict on the basis of data from a study showing that the risk of death was decreased by 34% with cabozantinib in combination with nivolumab, compared to a currently available therapy, sunitinib.

