Saturday 8 November 2025

UK minister offers to expand partnership with Fiocruz

Pharmaceutical
23 August 2021
brazil_large

The UK government wants to expand its scientific partnership with Brazil’s research organization Fiocruz, especially in fields such as genomic sequencing, declared the minister counsellor of the British Embassy in Brazil, Melanie Hopkins, during a meeting with Fiocruz president Nísia Trindade Lima.

"It was very important to come here and sit down face-to-face with these scientists. The first steps in the partnership [on the vaccine] were taken during the estrangement period, in what was historic work. I am happy to know that we will continue to work together," said Ms Hopkins, showing a willingness to establish partnerships with the Foundation's various units around the country. "The fact that this is my first external event in Brazil demonstrates the importance of Fiocruz."

At the meeting, Marilda Siqueira highlighted the contribution of British institutions and researchers in the development of the Respiratory Virus and Measles Laboratory, headed by her, at the Oswaldo Cruz Institute (IOC). Part of the Genomics Network at Fiocruz, the unit receives samples from other countries, such as Haiti and Honduras, and also participates in the foreign researchers training.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Fiocruz to test BCG vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in Brazil
25 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Fiocruz delivers 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
9 August 2021
Biotechnology
Fiocruz signs COVID-19 vaccine technology transfer agreement
7 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
Lead taken by Brazil in development of pediatric formulation of praziquantel
11 October 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze