UK NICE asks Bayer for Xarelto cost-effectiveness data

13 March 2012

UK health care price watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), which is currently reviewing Xarelto (rivaroxaban) from German drug major Bayer (BAY: DE) for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and preventing recurrent DVT and pulmonary embolism (PE) following an acute DVT in adults, has asked the company to provide further evidence relating to the drug’s clinical and cost effectiveness.

The annual incidence of DVT in the general population varies considerably with age, ranging from one in 10,000 for people under 40 years to one in 100 for people over 80 years, the agency noted. People with a previous episode of VTE have a high (30%) chance of suffering a recurrence within 8 years. It is estimated that there will be over 46,000 cases of acute DVT in England and Wales during 2012, rising to nearly 50,000 by 2016 due to growth and aging in the population.

Bayer ready to work with the NICE

