Monday 29 September 2025

UK NICE backing for Celgene and Janssen multiple myeloma drugs, Thalidomide and Velcade; FDA fast-tracks Istodax sNDA

Pharmaceutical
20 June 2011

In final draft guidance published on Friday, UK drug watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) recommends two treatments for multiple myeloma: USA biotech firm Celgene’s  (Nasdaq: CELG) Thalidomide (thalidomide) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen-Cilag’s Velcade (bortezomib). The NICE issued a positive draft guidance on both drugs earlier this month (The Pharma Letter June 3).

Publication of this latest draft follows an appeal by the manufacturer of bortezomib, Janssen. The appeal panel met in November and upheld one of seven appeal points, stating that insufficient efforts had been made by the NICE to obtain permission to release an executable economic model to consultees. Following this decision, the NICE worked with the owners of confidential data contained in the model and they agreed its release to consultees. The appraisal committee met again to discuss comments received on the reliability of the model and to reconsider the draft recommendations. Following the discussion, the guidance remains unchanged:

Velcade second choice therapy

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Biotechnology
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze