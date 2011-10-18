UK NICE draft guidance recommends Eli Lilly's Bydureon for type 2 diabetes

The UK drugs watchdog the National Institute of Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) today published a preliminary recommendations for National Health Service use of US drug major Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Bydureon (exenatide prolonged release suspension for injection) in triple therapy regimens as a treatment option for people with type 2 diabetes, when control of blood glucose remains or becomes inadequate (HbA1c of 7.5% or above, or other higher level agreed with the individual), and the person has:
• a body mass index (BMI) of 35 kg/m2 or higher in those of European family origin (with appropriate adjustment for other ethnic groups) and specific psychological or medical problems associated with high body weight; or
• a BMI below 35 kg/m2, and therapy with insulin would have significant occupational implications or weight loss would benefit other significant obesity-related co-morbidities.
