UK NICE draft guidance recommends Zeltia's trabectedin for advanced soft tissue sarcoma but on a cost sharing basis

In the final draft of guidance this week reversing a previous decision by the UK's National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) says that Yondelis (trabectedin) is recommended as a treatment for certain patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma.
This draft recommendation has been made possible after the drug manufacturer, PharmaMar (part of Spain's Zeltia group), agreed to meet the costs of the drug if it is needed beyond the fifth cycle of treatment. The independent appraisal committee also applied the NICE's criteria for evaluating life-extending, end-of-life treatments.
In line with the NICE technology appraisals process this final draft of the guidance is now with consultees who have the opportunity to appeal against the proposed recommendation. NICE has not yet issued final guidance to the National Health Service in England and Wales. Final guidance will be published next year.
