UK drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) this morning issued new draft guidance, which is now open to consultation, not recommending the use of French drug major Sanofi’s Jevtana (cabazitaxel), in combination with prednisone or prednisolone as a second line treatment for prostate cancer. But came out in favor of Denmark-based ALK-Abello’s (ALKB: DC) Pharmalgen.
Jevtana was approved in the USA in July 2010 and the European Union in March this year, and was launched in the UK this July. The drug generated second-quarter sales of 48 million euros ($64.9 million) for Sanofi (The Pharma Letters passim).
Commenting on the Jevtana draft recommendations Sir Andrew Dillon, Chief Executive of the NICE, said: “When assessing the cost effectiveness of a treatment, NICE appraisal committees will take numerous factors into account. These include how effective the drug is, its side effects, the effect it can have on the patient’s quality of life and also the financial cost. This enables them to determine the cost of using the drug to provide a year of the best quality of life available or quality adjusted life year (QALY).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze