UK NICE says yes to Lilly's Bydureon and ALK-Abello's Pharmalgen

The UK’s health care guidance body the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), has today confirmed its initial draft and final draft positive recommendation of US drug major Eli Lilly and biotech firm Amylin’s (Nasdaq: AMLN) Bydureon (exenatide, prolonged release).

The recommendation is for a triple therapy regimens (in combination with metformin and a sulphonylurea, or metformin and a thiazolidinedione) as a treatment option for people with type 2 diabetes, when control of blood glucose remains or becomes inadequate (HbA1cii of 7.5% or above, or other higher level agreed with the individual), and the person has:

• a body mass index (BMI) of 35 kg/m2 or higher in those of European family origin (with appropriate adjustment for other ethnic groups) and specific psychological or medical problems associated with high body weight, or