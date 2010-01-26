UK patients and MPs called on to fight NICE refusal to fund vital heart rhythm drug

A UK-based heart charity is calling on Members of Parliament and patients to protest against a decision to refuse funding for a new drug that could improve the lives of thousands of people with atrial fibrillation, a heart rhythm disorder, French drug major Sanofi-Aventis' Multaq (dronedarone), which the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) last year declined to approve its use on National Health Service (The Pharma Letter December 24, 2009).

The Atrial Fibrillation Association says it is shocked at the draft guidance by the NICE, saying the refusal will be extremely detrimental to many patients struggling to manage AF, who had looked to the launch of this innovative treatment as a chance to restore their long term health.

Conservative MP, John Maples, has tabled an Early Day Motion raising concern at the decision and calling on the NICE to ensure patients, carers and health professionals are allowed to give evidence at its second appraisal meeting in February. The AFA is urging as many MPs as possible to sign the EDM before then.