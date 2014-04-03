UK Pharma moves on transparency of financial relationships with health professionals

The UK’s pharmaceutical industry today announced another step towards greater transparency by revealing payments made to health care professionals in 2013 as an aggregate figure.

This is an interim step towards declaration of payments to individually named health care professionals, which will come into effect in 2016, said the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI).

Transparency of financial relationships between industry and healthcare professionals is an important priority for the ABPI and its members. Last fall, ABPI member companies agreed to amend the ABPI Code of Practice to include disclosure requirements for payments made to individually named health care professionals in certain categories, including fees for consultancy services and sponsorship to attend third party medical education meetings. This will begin in 2016 for payments made in 2015.