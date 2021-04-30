Sunday 24 November 2024

UK's MHRA approves Xeris' Ogluo

Pharmaceutical
30 April 2021
xeris_pharmaceuticals_big

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved Ogluo (glucagon) injection for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in adults, adolescents, and children aged two years and over with diabetes mellitus, the drug’s developer, Xeris Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XERS), has announced.

The company’s shares were up 3.4% at $4.00 pre-market.

In February, the European Commission (EC) approved Ogluo. As the EC decision was received after the end of the Brexit transition period, Xeris was required to complete a further administrative step in order to obtain a license in Great Britain. No re-examination of clinical data by MHRA was required. The marketing authorization is valid in the UK and all 27 countries of the European Union, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Xeris Pharma get European OK for its Ogluo
15 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
Sharper competition for needle-free Baqsimi
11 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
Xeris to acquire Strongbridge Biopharma in stock and CVR transaction
24 May 2021
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Tetris buys rights to Ogluo in Europe
20 July 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze