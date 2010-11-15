Monday 29 September 2025

UK's NICE again rejects Roche top selling cancer drug Avastin for treating metastatic colorectal cancer

Pharmaceutical
15 November 2010

Swiss drug major Roche ROG: VX) received a disappointing final draft guidance from UK drug watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), which denied use of the firm’s top-selling cancer drug Avastin (bevacizumab) in combination with chemotherapy (oxaliplatin and either 5-fluorouracil or capecitabine) for treating metastatic colorectal cancer on the National Health Service.

The recommendations do not support the use of bevacizumab for this indication, on the basis of the current offer from the manufacturer, the agency said. The NICE also rejected Avastin for this indication earlier this year (The Pharma Letter August 24). In its proposal to the Department of Health, Roche offered to supply Avastin for £20,800 ($33,715) for one patient for a year, and free after that. Additionally, Roche proposed making payments to the UK NHS for each patient beginning therapy with Avastin, which generated sales of 5.0 billion Swiss francs ($5.22 billion) for the company in the first nine months of this year (TPL October 14). The draft guidance is now with consultees, who have the opportunity to appeal against the proposed guidance.

Avastin very expensive and offers just six weeks extra survival in this indication, says NICE

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze