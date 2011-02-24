UK's NICE backs NHS use of GlaxoSmithKline's kidney cancer drug Votrient but again turns down Roche's Avastin for breast cancer

The UK’s drug watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) yesterday issued final guidance, approving the use of drug giant GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Votrient (pazopanib) as a first-line treatment option for people with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) under the National Health Service.
This follows an earlier opinion recommending the drug as a first-line treatment option for people with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who have not previously received cytokine therapy and who are of Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) performance status 0-1, on the basis that GSK provides the agreed patient access scheme (The Pharma Letter December 24, 2010).
Patients can often suffer delays in being able to access innovative cancer medicines, as the full clinical value typically evolves over time as further studies on the treatment’s benefits are completed. GSK says it believes that patients should be able to access these treatments as soon as they are available, and to facilitate this, proposed an innovative and flexible approach to pricing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze