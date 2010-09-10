UK's NICE backs Novo Nordisk's new type 2 diabetes drug Victoza for NHS use

The UK’s National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), issued its Final Appraisal Determination (FAD) today, supporting the use of Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk’s Victoza (liraglutide) for patients with type 2 diabetes under the National Health Service. This is not a surprise as an earlier preliminary opinion from the NICE also favored approving the drug (The Pharma Letter June 15).

It is anticipated final guidance will be made public in October 2010 and, once published, primary care trusts (PCTs) must find funding for liraglutide within three months of publication for the appropriate patients as indicated by the guidance. As this is the first Single Technology Appraisal (STA) for an incretin-based diabetes therapy, liraglutide is the only therapy of its kind due to receive statutory funding direction, according to the drugmaker.

Found clinically and cost effective