UK's NICE calls for more data on Bristol-Myers/Otsuka's Abilify for schizophrenia; Scotland backs Novartis'Glivec

The UK’s National Health Service drug watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has asked US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb and Japan’s Otsuka Pharmaceuticals to provide more data on the effectiveness of their product Abilify (aripiprazole), as a treatment for schizophrenia in people aged 15 to 17 years.

This draft guidance has been issued for consultation and the manufacturer now has an opportunity to respond to the independent Appraisal Committee's considerations and requests.

The NICE said it has requested further evidence on the clinical and cost effectiveness of aripiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia in people aged 15 to 17 years compared with each of the atypical antipsychotics routinely used in UK including Johnson & Johnson's Risperdal (risperidone), Eli Lilly's Zyprexa (olanzapine), AstraZeneca's Seroquel (quetiapine), and Novartis' Clozaril (clozapine).