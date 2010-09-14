UK's NICE calls for more data on Bristol-Myers/Otsuka's Abilify for schizophrenia; Scotland backs Novartis'Glivec

The UK’s National Health Service drug watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has asked US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb and Japan’s Otsuka Pharmaceuticals to provide more data on the effectiveness of their product Abilify (aripiprazole), as a treatment for schizophrenia in people aged 15 to 17 years.
This draft guidance has been issued for consultation and the manufacturer now has an opportunity to respond to the independent Appraisal Committee's considerations and requests.
The NICE said it has requested further evidence on the clinical and cost effectiveness of aripiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia in people aged 15 to 17 years compared with each of the atypical antipsychotics routinely used in UK including Johnson & Johnson's Risperdal (risperidone), Eli Lilly's Zyprexa (olanzapine), AstraZeneca's Seroquel (quetiapine), and Novartis' Clozaril (clozapine).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze