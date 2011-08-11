UK's NICE calls for more data on Roche's RoActemra for sJIA

In a draft guidance published yesterday, UK drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has asked Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) for more information on its RoActemra (tocilizumab) for treating systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (sJIA) in children and young people aged two years and older, where specific previous treatments have not produced an adequate response.
Just last week the drug was approved for sJIA by European regulators (The Pharma Letter August 4). The NICE backed National Health Service use of RoActemra as an option for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults.
Although arthritis is commonly associated with older people, children and young people can also be affected. JIA - which has no known cause - covers various forms of the condition. Systemic JIA may start with symptoms such as a fever or rash, with joints eventually becoming swollen and inflamed. It can affect children of any age causing severe pain and difficulties in their everyday life.
