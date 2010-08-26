Monday 29 September 2025

UK's NICE gives final 'no' to NHS use of Novartis cancer drug Glivec; Novartis now holds 77% of Alcon

Pharmaceutical
26 August 2010

In another negative decision on the use of cancer drugs on the National Health Service in England and Wales, the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) says it has been unable to recommend Swiss drug major Novartis' (NOVN.VX, NVS) Glivec/Gleevec (imatinib) as an adjuvant treatment for people who have had a gastrointestinal stromal tumour (GIST) removed and who are at risk of the cancer recurring. This follows an earlier negative recommendation in the spring (The Pharma Letter March 24).

There is evidence to show that giving imatinib after surgery, as adjuvant therapy, can delay the recurrence of GIST, the NICE noted. However, there is currently a lack of evidence about key aspects of the clinical effectiveness of the drug, in particular whether adjuvant imatinib extends life expectancy, how long treatment should be continued and whether resistance to imatinib develops. If resistance develops as a result of treatment after surgery, that could reduce the benefits of imatinib if a patient needs it at a later stage after their cancer has recurred, the agency argued. More mature evidence is expected to be available in 2011 and the Appraisal Committee has therefore recommended that the appraisal be considered for review once this information is available.

Andrew Dillon, Chief Executive of NICE said: "Although there is some evidence that imatinib may delay cancer recurring in certain people who have had surgery to remove their tumors, it is not clear that it increases survival or that it improves patients' quality of life. At around £19,500 ($30,240) per patient per year, this is an expensive drug, and we need to be more confident about how well it works and what its side-effects are before we consider recommending it for use in the NHS.â

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze