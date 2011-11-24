Monday 29 September 2025

UK's NICE gives preliminary 'no' to Novartis' Lucentis for macular edema

Pharmaceutical
24 November 2011

In preliminary recommendations published today (November) 24 by the UK drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) Swiss drug major Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Lucentis (ranibizumab) is not recommended for the treatment of visual impairment caused by macular odema secondary to central or branch retinal vein occlusion.

Novartis’ UK subsidiary responded saying it is disappointed that the NICE has decided not to recommend Lucentis for this indication, noting that ranibizumab remains the only anti-VEGF treatment recommended by the NICE for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and has a well characterized safety profile, which is further demonstrated with more than one million patient-treatment years of exposure for ranibizumab to date across all licensed indications.

Novartis hopeful of a favorable final recommendation

