UK's NICE gives preliminary 'no' to Novartis' Lucentis for macular edema

In preliminary recommendations published today (November) 24 by the UK drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) Swiss drug major Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Lucentis (ranibizumab) is not recommended for the treatment of visual impairment caused by macular odema secondary to central or branch retinal vein occlusion.
Novartis’ UK subsidiary responded saying it is disappointed that the NICE has decided not to recommend Lucentis for this indication, noting that ranibizumab remains the only anti-VEGF treatment recommended by the NICE for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and has a well characterized safety profile, which is further demonstrated with more than one million patient-treatment years of exposure for ranibizumab to date across all licensed indications.
Novartis hopeful of a favorable final recommendation
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze