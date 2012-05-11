UK's NICE negative on Sanofi's Jevtana, but backs Botox for migraine

Confirming previous negative guidance (The Pharma Letter January 12), UK drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), has today (11 May) published final guidance in which it recommends against the routine National Health Service use of French pharma major Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) Jevtana (cabazitaxel) in combination with prednisone or prednisolone as a second line treatment for prostate cancer.
Commenting on the guidance Sir Andrew Dillon, chief executive of the NICE, said: “Although cabazitaxel can extend life for some patients, its price remains well above what the independent Committee appraising this drug considered acceptable, given the benefits it offers. Cabazitaxel is also associated with a number of side effects, and the Committee was concerned about the nature of the health-related quality of life information provided by the manufacturer.”
The Appraisal Committee considered that the most plausible Incremental Cost Effectiveness Ratio (ICER) for cabazitaxel in combination with prednisone or prednisolone would be above £87,500 ($141,391) per QALY gained. The drug did meet the criteria to be considered under the NICE’s end of life considerations. However, the Committee considered that the additional weight needed to bring the ICER into the range considered a cost-effective use of NHS resources was too great. Each cycle of treatment with cabazitaxel costs approximately £3,700. The median number of cycles received in the TROPIC study was 6; therefore cabazitaxel would cost a median of £22,200 per patient. No patient access schemes were submitted by the manufacturer during the course of this appraisal, the NICE noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze