UK's NICE provisionally backs wider use of Roche's RoActemra for rheumatoid arthritis

The UK drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has today opened a consultation on draft guidance which provisionally recommends the use of Swiss drug major Roche’s (ROG: SIX) RoActemra (tocilizumab) at additional stages in treating rheumatoid arthritis.

In August 2010, the NICE issued guidance TA198 to the National Health Service recommending tocilizumab as an option for people with rheumatoid arthritis if there has been an inadequate response to one or more TNF inhibitors and where rituximab has also produced an inadequate response or where it is contraindicated or has produced undesirable side effects. The new draft guidance is a rapid review of TA 198 following a new patient access scheme which the drug’s manufacturer has agreed with the Department of Health.

Conditions include manufacturer’s PAS