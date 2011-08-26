Monday 29 September 2025

UK's NICE recommends Merck & Co's Simponi but not B-MS's Orencia

Pharmaceutical
26 August 2011

There was mixed news for US drug majors Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) this week from the UK drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) regarding the use of the respective drugs Simponi (golimumab) and Orencia (abatacept) for use on the National Health Service.

The NICE issued final guidance to the NHS recommending Simponi as an option for treating ankylosing spondylitis in specific circumstances. Golimumab is now a NICE-recommended option for the treatment of severe, active ankylosing spondylitis in adults when used as described for other tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor treatments - adalimumab and etanercept - as covered by NICE technology appraisal 143, and Merck, which has agreed a patient access scheme, provides the 100mg dose of golimumab at the same cost as the 50mg dose.

The cost of golimumab is £762.97 for a 50 mg pre-filled injection pen (excluding VAT; from manufacturer May 2011) which is equivalent to an annual cost of £9,155.64 ($15,173; based on the 50mg dose).

