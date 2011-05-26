UK's NICE recommends naftidrofuryl oxalate for symptoms of peripheral arterial disease

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has today issued final guidance recommending naftidrofuryl oxalate as an option for the treatment of people who have intermittent claudication caused by peripheral arterial disease and for whom vasodilator therapy is considered appropriate after taking into account other treatment options.

As well as a branded preparation (Praxilene, from Merck Serono), naftidrofuryl oxalate is also available as a cheaper, generic preparation; the final guidance recommends that treatment should be started with the least costly preparation.

Carole Longson, Health Technology Evaluation Centre Director at NICE, said: “We're pleased to recommend naftidrofuryl oxalate as an option for treating intermittent claudication, a condition that can have a significant impact on an individual's life, including loss of independence, employment and social activities. Naftidrofuryl oxalate is one of four drugs, often referred to as vasodilators, that NICE assessed as part of this appraisal. Vasodilators relax the smooth muscle in blood vessels, which causes the vessels to dilate and therefore increases blood supply to the muscles. The evidence considered by the Appraisal Committee showed that the others - cilostazol, pentoxifylline and inositol nicotinate - are not as clinically effective compared with placebo as naftidrofuryl oxalate. Only naftidrofuryl oxalate was shown to be a cost-effective treatment option.”