UK's NICE rejects use of Takeda's Mepact based on cost, denying children life saving treatment for bone cancer

The UK subsidiary of Japan’s biggest drugmaker Takeda (TSE: 4502) revealed this morning that, in its final appraisal, the UK drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) does not recommend the use of Mepact (mifamurtide) for the treatment of bone cancer (osteosarcoma) in children, adolescents and young adults.. This comes despite strong support for Mepact from physicians and patient groups, said Takeda UK, pointing out that Mepact is the first new treatment for osteosarcoma in 20 years.
For its part, the NICE says that, although the evidence presented to the agency showed that mifamurtide plus multi-agent chemotherapy may be more effective than multi-agent chemotherapy alone, there was substantial uncertainty around how much extra benefit it could offer over and above currently available treatments, especially considering the exceptionally high cost the National Health Service is being asked to pay.
Full course of treatment costs £114,000
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze