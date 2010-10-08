Monday 29 September 2025

UK's NICE rejects use of Takeda's Mepact based on cost, denying children life saving treatment for bone cancer

Pharmaceutical
8 October 2010

The UK subsidiary of Japan’s biggest drugmaker Takeda (TSE: 4502) revealed this morning that, in its final appraisal, the UK drugs watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) does not recommend the use of Mepact (mifamurtide) for the treatment of bone cancer (osteosarcoma) in children, adolescents and young adults.. This comes despite strong support for Mepact from physicians and patient groups, said Takeda UK, pointing out that Mepact is the first new treatment for osteosarcoma in 20 years.

For its part, the NICE says that, although the evidence presented to the agency showed that mifamurtide plus multi-agent chemotherapy may be more effective than multi-agent chemotherapy alone, there was substantial uncertainty around how much extra benefit it could offer over and above currently available treatments, especially considering the exceptionally high cost the National Health Service is being asked to pay.

Full course of treatment costs £114,000

