UK's NICE sticks with negative view on Roche's Tarceva for NSCLC

Having previously issued negative opinions on the cancer drug, this morning the UK’s National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) declared that it has been unable to recommend the use of Swiss drug major Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Tarceva (erlotinib) as a maintenance treatment for people with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have had first line treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy and their disease has remained stable.
Although erlotinib has been shown to help some patients live longer, the independent Appraisal Committee felt that there was too much uncertainty about the amount of extra time or overall survival gain expected from the treatment and that based on the evidence available erlotinib was not considered value for money. The drug, which sold for advanced lung and pancreatic cancer, generated sales of 1.3 billion Swiss francs ($1.55 billion) for Roche last year.
The decision comes despite Roche agreeing to a patient access scheme with the Department of Health in which the acquisition cost of erlotinib is reduced by 14.5% (that is, £1,394.96 [$2,227.47) for a pack of 30 tablets [150mg]). The normal acquisition cost of a pack of 30 tablets (150 mg) is £1,631.53. The manufacturer estimated that the average cost of erlotinib per patient would be approximately £6,400
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze