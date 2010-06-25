UK's NICE unable to recommend GlaxoSmithKline's leukemia drug Arzerra, but backs Lilly's Alimta for lung cancer; reverses decision on B-MS' Or

In preliminary draft guidance published yesterday by the UK's National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), domestic drug giant GlaxoSmithKline's Arzerra (ofatumumab), a new treatment for patients with a form of leukemia, was not recommended for use in the National Health Service.

The draft guidance has been issued for consultation, but the NICE said that the evidence does not yet show how well the drug works compared with current NHS treatment, for the price the NHS is being asked to pay. This marks GSK's third rebuff this month from the NICE this month, which rejected its breast cancer drug Tyverb (lapatinib; The Pharma Letter June 10) and Revolade (eltrombopag) for treating chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura (TPL June 11)

Decision despite discounted price offered by GSK