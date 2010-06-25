UK's NICE unable to recommend GlaxoSmithKline's leukemia drug Arzerra, but backs Lilly's Alimta for lung cancer; reverses decision on B-MS' Or

In preliminary draft guidance published yesterday by the UK's National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), domestic drug giant GlaxoSmithKline's Arzerra (ofatumumab), a new treatment for patients with a form of leukemia, was not recommended for use in the National Health Service.
The draft guidance has been issued for consultation, but the NICE said that the evidence does not yet show how well the drug works compared with current NHS treatment, for the price the NHS is being asked to pay. This marks GSK's third rebuff this month from the NICE this month, which rejected its breast cancer drug Tyverb (lapatinib; The Pharma Letter June 10) and Revolade (eltrombopag) for treating chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura (TPL June 11)
Decision despite discounted price offered by GSK
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze