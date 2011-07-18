UK's NICE unable to recommend Novartis Lucentis for diabetic macular edema; Fluvirin shipments begin in USA

The UK’s drug watchdog the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has issued a final draft guidance saying it cannot recommend approval for National Health Service use of Swiss drug major Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DMO). This follows a previous negative opinion (The Pharma Letter March 7). However, the NICE has previously approved use of Lucentis, which is sold in the USA by fellow Swiss drugmaker Roche, for macular degeneration.
The NICE’s independent Appraisal Committee considered that Novartis’ model underestimated the incremental cost-effectiveness ratio (ICER) for ranibizumab monotherapy compared with the current standard treatment for people with DMO, laser photocoagulation, which uses heat to seal ocular blood vessels. It concluded that a model that relied on a combined set of plausible assumptions would be certain to produce an ICER that substantially exceeded the range that the NICE considers represents an effective use of NHS resources.
The UK cost of Lucentis is £742.17 ($1,190) per injection. It is designed to be given monthly and continued until vision is stable over three consecutive monthly assessments.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze