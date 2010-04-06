UK Tory party pledges to provide expensive cancer drugs not backed by the NICE

Too many new cancer drugs - widely available in other European countries - are being turned down or restricted to small groups of National Health Service patients in England, the UK's opposition Conservative Party has claimed, ahead of a general election that has now been confirmed to take place on May 6. Shadow Health Secretary Andrew Lansley said doctors should have a greater role in deciding which drugs to prescribe.
The Party is calling for better deals with manufacturers to reduce prices. However, the government's medicines advisory body, the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), said it recommended drugs backed by clinical evidence, targeted at patients most likely to benefit.
The Conservative's leader, David Cameron, has said all patients with cancer should be offered life-extending medicines as long as the drugs have been recently licensed and are prescribed by their consultant - whether or not their use is backed by the NHS' rationing body. Tens of thousands of patients could benefit from drugs for breast, colon, kidney and lung cancer which are now routinely denied to them, even though the treatments which can extend lives by months and years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze