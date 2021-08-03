Saturday 8 November 2025

Ukraine may become European hub for clinical trials of original Western drugs

3 August 2021
Ukraine may become one of the European centers for clinical trials and studies of original Western drugs in years to come, according to recent statements by some leading local state officials and the Ukraine media reports.

According to recent statements made by Igor Kuzin, a chief sanitary doctor at Ukraine’s Health Ministry, which were made in an interview with the Ukrainian Apostrof magazine, in recent months five trials have already been completed by global drugmakers in Ukraine, while many more such trials will follow this year. Mr Kuzin added that one of such trials will be conducted by one of US majors in regard to its drug for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

According to some Ukrainian analysts and state officials, the sphere of clinical drugs is very well regulated and open in Ukraine, while is also due to the existence of the national register of clinical trials.

